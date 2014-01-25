FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mickelson withdraws from San Diego event due to back pain
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 25, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 4 years ago

Mickelson withdraws from San Diego event due to back pain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23, 2014; La Jolla, CA, USA; Phil Mickelson watches his second shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports - RTX17RW3

(Reuters) - Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open after the second round due to muscle pain in his back, the PGA said in a report on its website.

San Diego native Mickelson carded a one-over 73 on the South Course at Torrey Pines just outside his hometown to finish on two-under for the tournament, eight adrift of leader Jordan Spieth, but complained of discomfort for the second day in a row.

The left-hander’s management company confirmed his decision in a statement late on Friday evening, the report said.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.