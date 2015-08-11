Mosquitoes add extra bite to PGA Championship

Aug 11, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; Phil Mickelson hits out of a bunker on the 18th hole during a practice round for the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits -The Straits Course. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

KOHLER, Wisconsin (Reuters) - Whistling Straits will have extra bite for players competing at this week’s PGA Championship, and not just because of the countless bunkers which litter the ultra-long Straits Course.

An added challenge at the year’s final major is provided by the abundance of mosquitoes buzzing across the 7,514-yard links-style layout that hugs the shores of Lake Michigan.

“I’ve never seen mosquitoes like this, like they have here,” former world number one Tiger Woods told reporters on Tuesday.

“I live in Florida and we go out in the evenings and you may get beaten, but here you get eaten alive.”

Woods, whose world ranking has plummeted to 278th as he continues to work through the latest swing change of his career after recovering from back surgery, said the fans at Whistling Straits were even more susceptible to the mosquitoes.

“Everywhere you walk there are mosquitoes, and especially for the gallery (the fans),” the 14-times major winner smiled.

”We’re walking down the fairways where it’s not so bad but the galleries are kicking up the long stuff (grass) where all the mosquitoes are.

“They (the fans) are tough. You guys are pretty hearty up here (in Wisconsin).”

The 97th PGA Championship starts on Thursday.