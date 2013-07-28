FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Snedeker closing in on Canadian crown
#Sports News
July 28, 2013 / 8:46 PM / 4 years ago

Snedeker closing in on Canadian crown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. celebrates his birdie on the seventh green during the final round at the Canadian Open golf tournament at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

OAKVILLE, Ontario (Reuters) - American Brandt Snedeker was closing in on his second PGA Tour win of the season, taking a two shot lead midway through the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday.

After a week of near ideal conditions that produced record equaling scores, the Glen Abbey Golf Club showed its teeth as gusty winds whipped across the Jack Nicklaus designed layout.

Snedeker, who began the day with a wafer-thin one shot advantage over Sweden’s David Lingmerth, turned in a steady but unspectacular front nine that included two birdies and a bogey at the par four six that was his first in 26 holes.

The 32-year-old was being chased by a trio of fellow Americans, world number six Matt Kuchar, Dustin Johnson and William McGirt.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto,; Editing by Gene Cherry

