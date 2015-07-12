Pair of bogeys drop Spieth out of first after nine holes

(Reuters) - An inauspicious start dropped Jordan Spieth out of the lead after the first nine holes of the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday.

The world number two, who will be going for his third major title of the year at the British Open starting on Thursday, bogeyed the first and third holes at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois before recovering to make the turn at even par.

A day after a sizzling 61 put him atop the leaderboard, Spieth stood at 17 under par to share third place, three strokes behind fellow-American Tom Gillis.

Gillis surged into the lead with five birdies in his first six holes and added another at the eighth before giving a stroke back with a bogey at the ninth.

He added two more birdies at the 10th and 12th to go seven under for the round and 20-under for the tournament.

Former Masters winner Zach Johnson was a stroke back in second place through 11 holes.