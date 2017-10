John Merrick of the U.S. tees off on the ninth hole with the clubhouse above the ninth green during the final round of the Northern Trust Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

PACIFIC PALISADES, California (Reuters) - Americans John Merrick and Charlie Beljan took the Northern Trust Open into a sudden-death playoff at Riviera Country Club on Sunday.

The duo finished the 72 regulation holes on 11-under-par 273, Merrick closing with a two-under 69 and Beljan sinking an 18-foot birdie putt at the last for a joint best-of-the-day 67.