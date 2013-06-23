Stroud chips in to force playoff with Duke at Travelers

(Reuters) - Chris Stroud chipped in from behind the green at the 18th hole to force a sudden-death playoff with Tour veteran Ken Duke at the Travelers Championship on Sunday in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Stroud’s spectacular chip-pin capped a three-under-par 67, while the 44-year-old Duke shot 66 for his 12-under-par 268 total.

Both Stroud and fellow American Duke were going for their first career PGA Tour wins as they headed back to the 18th tee at the TPC River Highlands course to begin the playoff.