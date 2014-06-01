FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Matsuyama wins Memorial in playoff over Na
#Sports News
June 1, 2014 / 10:20 PM / 3 years ago

Japan's Matsuyama wins Memorial in playoff over Na

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hideki Matsuyama tees off on the second hole during the final round of The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Hideki Matsuyama became the fourth Japanese player ever to win on the PGA Tour when he captured the Memorial tournament in a playoff over American Kevin Na in Dublin, Ohio on Sunday.

Matsuyama, 22, emerged victorious in a wild finish to became the youngest champion of the prestigious Jack Nicklaus-hosted event at Muirfield Village.

He joined a short list of Japanese champions on tour, after Shigeki Maruyama (three wins), Isao Aoki and Ryuji Imada.

Matsuyama won with a par at the first extra hole of the sudden-death playoff.

Earlier, Matsuyama recovered from a double bogey at the par-three 16th and a bogey at the 17th, before sinking a clutch five-foot birdie putt at the 18th to catch Na, who finished two hours earlier.

Matsuyama (69) and South Korean-born Na (64) finished at 13-under-par 275, one stroke ahead of overnight leader Bubba Watson.

Matsuyama turned professional in April of last year and quickly established himself as a world class player, contending for victory at the British Open and winning four times on the Japan Tour.

His Memorial victory came in just his 26th start on the U.S. tour.

Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine

