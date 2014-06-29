Justin Rose wins playoff for sixth PGA Tour win

Jun 28, 2014; Bethesda, MD, USA; Justin Rose hits his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club - Blue Course. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports - RTR3W7Q8

(Reuters) - Englishman Justin Rose parred the first extra hole to win the Quicken Loans National in Maryland on Sunday.

Rose tapped in from one foot to edge Shawn Stefani in a playoff after the American found a water hazard with his second shot at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda.

Rose and Stefani both carded 70s in the final round to finish regulation locked at four-under-par 280, one stroke ahead of Americans Charley Hoffman and Ben Martin.

It is the sixth PGA Tour victory for 33-year-old Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion.

Third round leader Patrick Reed shot 77 on the difficult course to finish four strokes behind, tied for 11th.