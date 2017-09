U.S. Ryder Cup player Patrick Reed chips onto the second green during the 40th Ryder Cup singles matches at Gleneagles September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

KAPALUA, Hawaii (Reuters) - Americans Jimmy Walker and Patrick Reed took the $5.7 million Hyundai Tournament of Champions into a sudden-death playoff at the Kapalua Resort on Monday.

The pair finished the 72 regulation holes on 21-under-par 271, Walker closing with a four-under 69 on the hilly Plantation Course and Reed carding a 67.