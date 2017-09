Feb 22, 2015; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Dustin Johnson lines up his putt on the seventh hole during the final round of the Northern Trust Open at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

PACIFIC PALISADES, California (Reuters) - Americans Dustin Johnson and James Hahn and England’s Paul Casey took the Northern Trust Open into a sudden-death playoff at a damp and cool Riviera Country Club on Sunday.

The trio finished the 72 regulation holes on six-under-par 278, Johnson and Hahn each closing with a two-under 69 and Casey finishing bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey for a 68.