(Reuters) - Argentine Emiliano Grillo and American Kevin Na headed to a playoff at the Frys.com Open in northern California on Sunday.

Grillo sank a 25-foot birdie at the final hole, which was later matched by Na, who dropped a six-footer to force extra holes at the Silveraro Resort in Napa.

They finished at 15-under-par 273, one stroke ahead of Americans Justin Thomas and Jason Bohn and South African Tyrone Van Aswegen.