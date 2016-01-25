FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dufner and Lingmerth in playoff at La Quinta
January 25, 2016 / 12:27 AM / 2 years ago

Dufner and Lingmerth in playoff at La Quinta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22, 2016; La Quinta, CA, USA; Jason Dufner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge on theTPC Stadium course at PGA West. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - American Jason Dufner and Swede David Lingmerth took the CareerBuilder Challenge into a sudden-death playoff at PGA West’s TPC Stadium Course in La Quinta, California on Sunday.

The duo finished the 72 regulation holes at 25-under 263.

Dufner narrowly missed a 20-foot birdie putt at the last before carding a two-under 70 and Lingmerth, who won his first PGA Tour title at last year’s Memorial Tournament, carded 65.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
