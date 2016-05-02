FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
An, Stuard and Lovemark in New Orleans playoff
May 2, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

An, Stuard and Lovemark in New Orleans playoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 28, 2016; Avondale, LA, USA; Byeong-Hun An on the 9th hole during the first round of the 2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - South Korea’s An Byeong-hun and Americans Brian Stuard and Jamie Lovemark took the weather-plagued Zurich Classic of New Orleans into a sudden-death playoff at the TPC Louisiana on Monday.

The trio finished the 54 regulation holes at 15-under-par 201, An firing a seven-under 65, Stuard a 69 and Lovemark closing with a 68 after three-putting the final hole for a par.

The event was shortened to 54 holes and extended into a Monday finish after heavy thunderstorms had disrupted three of the first four days of scheduled play.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Keating

