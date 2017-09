May 8, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; James Hahn (USA) hits off the hard pan edge of the green on the sixth hole during the final round of the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Americans James Hahn and Roberto Castro headed to a playoff after finishing regulation tied the lead at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina on Sunday.

Hahn three-putted the final hole for bogey to card two-under-par 70, while Castro made his par putt for a 71 at Quail Hollow.

They completed the 72-hole journey in nine-under 279, one stroke ahead of Englishman Justin Rose.