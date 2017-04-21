Golf: I am not disappearing, Poulter says after losing U.S. Tour status

Apr 14, 2017; Hilton Head, SC, USA; Ian Poulter hits from the fairway on the ninth hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Former European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter warned his critics not to write him off after officially relinquishing his exempt status on the PGA Tour on Friday.

Poulter needed to finish 36th or better at the Texas Open to keep his tour card, but he missed the cut after posting a two-over 146 halfway total at TPC San Antonio.

The blunt-talking Englishman said he would continue to play U.S. tournaments on sponsor invitations, and would also add European Tour events to his schedule.

“I think it has been slightly over-dramatized,” Poulter said of reports of his struggles. “Yeah, I would love to have finished it off and got it done this week but that hasn’t happened.

“It doesn’t mean you’re never going to see me again. It means I’ve got some work to do and I need to go away and do some work.”

Poulter, 41, is in the field for next week’s PGA Tour event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he will team up with Australian Geoff Ogilvy in the new format of 80 two-man teams.

After missing the second half of last season with a foot injury, he started this season on a major medical extension, needing to earn either 218 FedExCup points or $348,000 in 10 events to retain his full playing privileges.

Poulter, ranked fifth in the world in 2010, is currently number 190.

He has won 12 times on the European Tour, including two World Golf Championship events.

Poulter is best known for his stellar Ryder Cup play, playing on the winning European team in four of five appearances in the event and racking up an impressive individual record of 12 wins, four losses and two halves.

“Golf’s a funny game,” he said. “We could quite easily go out next week and win and things are a little different.”