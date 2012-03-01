FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poulter pulls out of Honda Classic due to illness
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 1, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 6 years ago

Poulter pulls out of Honda Classic due to illness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

- PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida (Reuters) - Britain’s Ian Poulter has pulled out of this week’s Honda Classic PGA Tour event due to illness, he said on Thursday.

Poulter, who had complained of suffering from a high temperature, was due to play with compatriot Lee Westwood and Tiger Woods in the first round.

“Sorry guys never been so disappointed in pulling out of a tournament,” Poulter wrote on twitter. “Never felt so rough, hope the first reserve plays well in a great group today.”

Poulter will be replaced by Argentine Miguel Angel Carballo, organizers said.

Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.