Brown seals maiden PGA Tour win in Puerto Rico
March 10, 2013 / 10:20 PM / 5 years ago

Brown seals maiden PGA Tour win in Puerto Rico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Scott Brown birdied the final hole, where his playing partner Fabian Gomez bogeyed, to clinch his maiden PGA Tour title by one shot at the Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande on Sunday.

Co-leader overnight with Argentine Gomez, Brown closed with a two-under-par 70 for a 20-under total of 268 at the Trump International Golf Club to claim a spot at this year’s PGA Championship.

Brown, who had tied for fifth here 12 months ago in his rookie season on the PGA Tour, also earned a winner’s cheque for $630,000 and a two-year exemption on the U.S. circuit.

Gomez, who like Brown had been bidding for his first victory on the PGA Tour, led by a shot playing the par-five last but fell back into a tie for second with his late bogey as he signed off with a 71.

The Argentine finished at 19 under par, level with American Jordan Spieth who fired a six-birdie 67.

Americans Justin Bolli (66) and Brian Stuard (68) were a further stroke back in a share of fourth place.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Indian Wells, California; Editing by Larry Fine

