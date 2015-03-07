FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brown, Smith take lead in Puerto Rico
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 7, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 3 years ago

Brown, Smith take lead in Puerto Rico

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Americans Scott Brown and Chris Smith pushed into the lead at the Puerto Rico Open on Saturday, taking advantage of a rough afternoon for German Alex Cejka, who fell to fifth with a series of bogeys on the final holes.

Brown, the 2013 winner, grabbed a share of the lead with birdies on the final two holes for a five-under 67 in the third round of the tournament.

Smith shot a 68, leaving him and Brown at a six-under 210, one stroke up on American Jon Curran and Argentine Emiliano Grillo, who had rounds of 70 and 72, respectively.

Overnight leader Cejka, who is still seeking his first PGA Tour victory, dropped four strokes late in the round, notching bogeys on the par-5 15th and par-4 17th, and a double-bogey on the par-5 18th.

A four-time winner on the European Tour and twice a runner-up on the PGA Tour, Cejka had vaulted to the top of the leader board on Friday with a series of late birdies. He is tied with four others at four-under.

Smith’s strong performance represents a comeback. His last PGA Tour win was the 2002 Buick Classic, and his last full Tour season was 2005.

His wife was killed and two children were critically injured in an automobile accident in 2009.

Reporting by Cameron French, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.