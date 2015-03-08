Germany's Cejka wins Puerto Rico Open in five-way playoff

(Reuters) - German veteran Alex Cejka secured his first PGA Tour victory when he birdied the first extra hole to win a five-way playoff at the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday.
Cejka outlasted Americans Jon Curran, Tim Petrovic and Sam Saunders and Argentina Emiliano Grillo after all five players finished at seven-under-par 281 at the Trump International course in Rio Grande.
Curran and Grillo both bogeyed the par-five 18th in regulation to fall into the playoff.
The 44-year-old Cejka, who shot a closing 69, collects $540,000.
