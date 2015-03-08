Germany's Cejka wins Puerto Rico Open in five-way playoff

File photo of Germany's Alex Cejka as he lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second day of the European Tour Hong Kong Open golf tournament December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - German veteran Alex Cejka secured his first PGA Tour victory when he birdied the first extra hole to win a five-way playoff at the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday.

Cejka outlasted Americans Jon Curran, Tim Petrovic and Sam Saunders and Argentina Emiliano Grillo after all five players finished at seven-under-par 281 at the Trump International course in Rio Grande.

Curran and Grillo both bogeyed the par-five 18th in regulation to fall into the playoff.

The 44-year-old Cejka, who shot a closing 69, collects $540,000.