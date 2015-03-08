FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Cejka wins Puerto Rico Open in five-way playoff
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 8, 2015 / 10:15 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Cejka wins Puerto Rico Open in five-way playoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of Germany's Alex Cejka as he lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second day of the European Tour Hong Kong Open golf tournament December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - German veteran Alex Cejka secured his first PGA Tour victory when he birdied the first extra hole to win a five-way playoff at the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday.

Cejka outlasted Americans Jon Curran, Tim Petrovic and Sam Saunders and Argentina Emiliano Grillo after all five players finished at seven-under-par 281 at the Trump International course in Rio Grande.

Curran and Grillo both bogeyed the par-five 18th in regulation to fall into the playoff.

The 44-year-old Cejka, who shot a closing 69, collects $540,000.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.