FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finau beats Marino in playoff to win Puerto Rico Open
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 28, 2016 / 1:00 AM / a year ago

Finau beats Marino in playoff to win Puerto Rico Open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 4, 2016; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Tony Finau tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Long-hitting Tony Finau birdied the third extra hole to beat fellow American Steve Marino in a playoff at the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday. The 26-year-old Finau clinched his first PGA Tour victory, in his second full season on the PGA Tour.

He shot a closing 70 to finish regulation locked with Marino (70) at 12-under-par 276, one stroke ahead of Mexican Rodolfo Cazaubon (68) and third-round leader Ian Poulter, of England, who carded 72.

Finau played his final eight holes in two-over in windy conditions at Coco Bach to allow Marino to extra holes.

They played the par-five 18th three times in the playoff. Both players birdied the first two times, but Marino could not match Finau’s birdie on the third try, when the latter got up-and-down from a greenside bunker, while Marino’s putt from just outside four feet missed to the right.

”I learned a lot being in contention (at several tournaments) last year,“ Finau told PGATour.com. ”I learned you have to take the good with the bad.

“I‘m proud of the way I stuck in there and happy I made that last putt when I needed to.”

Runner-up Marino remained winless in 182 starts on the PGA Tour.

Poulter, winless in four years, closed with 13 consecutive pars and missed an 18-foot birdie putt at the last to narrowly miss out on the playoff.

Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.