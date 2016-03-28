Finau beats Marino in playoff to win Puerto Rico Open

Feb 4, 2016; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Tony Finau tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Long-hitting Tony Finau birdied the third extra hole to beat fellow American Steve Marino in a playoff at the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday. The 26-year-old Finau clinched his first PGA Tour victory, in his second full season on the PGA Tour.

He shot a closing 70 to finish regulation locked with Marino (70) at 12-under-par 276, one stroke ahead of Mexican Rodolfo Cazaubon (68) and third-round leader Ian Poulter, of England, who carded 72.

Finau played his final eight holes in two-over in windy conditions at Coco Bach to allow Marino to extra holes.

They played the par-five 18th three times in the playoff. Both players birdied the first two times, but Marino could not match Finau’s birdie on the third try, when the latter got up-and-down from a greenside bunker, while Marino’s putt from just outside four feet missed to the right.

”I learned a lot being in contention (at several tournaments) last year,“ Finau told PGATour.com. ”I learned you have to take the good with the bad.

“I‘m proud of the way I stuck in there and happy I made that last putt when I needed to.”

Runner-up Marino remained winless in 182 starts on the PGA Tour.

Poulter, winless in four years, closed with 13 consecutive pars and missed an 18-foot birdie putt at the last to narrowly miss out on the playoff.