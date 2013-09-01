Rain delays play at Deutsche Bank Championship

NORTON, Massachusetts (Reuters) - Heavy rain on Sunday caused the suspension of play at the Deutsche Bank Championship and led organizers to restructure the third round of the competition.

Play is scheduled to begin at 12.15 ET with groups of three in a split-tee start, although rain continued to fall.

A few players began their rounds early on Sunday before play was halted at 8.15am ET, but those scores will be erased, organizers said.

Spain’s Sergio Garcia, on 13 under par, held a one-stroke overnight lead over American Roberto Castro and Swede Henrik Stenson. Those three players are scheduled to tee-off at 2pm ET.