Reed sets record PGA Tour low after 54 holes
January 18, 2014 / 11:35 PM / 4 years ago

Reed sets record PGA Tour low after 54 holes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Patrick Reed set a record low with regard to par for 54 holes on the PGA Tour after firing a sizzling nine-under 63 in Saturday’s third round of the $5.7 million Humana Challenge at La Quinta, California.

In pursuit of his second victory on the U.S. circuit, Reed mixed eight birdies with an eagle and a lone bogey on the Nicklaus Private course at PGA West, one of three venues hosting the pro-am event, to post a 27-under total of 189.

He shot a 63 for a third successive day and eclipsed the previous mark of 25 under held jointly by fellow Americans Steve Stricker (2010 John Deere Classic), Pat Perez (2009 Bob Hope Classic) and Gay Brewer

