FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golf: Henry moves clear at Reno-Tahoe Open
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 5, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

Golf: Henry moves clear at Reno-Tahoe Open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - American J.J. Henry opened up a three-point lead over Brazilian Alexandre Rocha after the third round of the Reno-Tahoe Open, being played under Modified Stableford scoring, in Nevada.

Henry, looking for his second career win on the PGA Tour, shot himself into contention for Sunday’s showdown with five birdies and an eagle on the par-four 14th.

The only blemish on his scorecard was a bogey at the par three 16th at the Montreux Golf and Country Club.

Under the scoring system, at the only tournament using the method, an eagle brings five points while a birdie brings two, a bogey minus one and a double bogey or worse is minus three points.

Rocha, the overnight leader, was solid with five birdies and a bogey leaving him just a point ahead of American John Mallinger.

Argentine Andres Romero continued his good week with 10 points from his six birdies and two bogeys and at just five points behind Henry he is in with a shout for Sunday’s final round.

Californian Bill Lunde, England’s Gary Christian and two-times major winner John Daly are also well placed, tied for fifth, eight points off Henry.

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington, a three-times major winner who has struggled for form this year, was consistent, shooting a four-under par 68 but he will need to make some eagles on Sunday if he is to move up the leaderboard from 13 points back of the lead.

Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Alastair Himmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.