FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Henry survives to win Reno-Tahoe Open, end six-year drought
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 6, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

Henry survives to win Reno-Tahoe Open, end six-year drought

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - J.J. Henry ended a grueling six-year victory drought by capturing the Reno-Tahoe Open on Sunday to return to the winner’s circle.

The American Henry held off a late charge by Brazilian Alexandre Rocha for a one-point triumph in a tournament being played under Modified Stableford scoring in Nevada.

Under the scoring system, at the only tournament which uses the method, an eagle brings five points while a birdie brings two, a bogey minus one and a double bogey or worse is minus three points.

Henry took a three-point edge into the final round and fended off the competition with four birdies and one late bogey that gave him his first win since the 2006 Buick Championship, now known as the Travelers Championship.

It’s been a long time coming,“ Henry, a former Ryder Cup player, told reporters. (Rocha) played great down the stretch to make it interesting. This means a lot.”

Henry, who led the Byron Nelson Championship in May with two holes to play but let it slip away, briefly lost the lead on the par-4 fourth Sunday but he responded with three birdies in his next four holes to separate himself.

His close approach shot to the 15th for birdie left him six points clear, and allowed him to survive a bogey as well as back-to-back birdies from Rocha on the final two holes.

Rocha finished the round with five birdies and one bogey.

Argentine Andres Romero finished six points behind for solo third while mercurial American John Daly ended up tied for fifth with Justin Leonard.

Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington of Ireland stumbled home with two bogeys and a double-bogey in his final round and had to settle for a tie for 19th.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.