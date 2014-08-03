Australian Ogilvy breaks drought with Stableford victory

(Reuters) - Australian Geoff Ogilvy broke out of a slump with a convincing victory at the $3 million Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nevada on Sunday.

Ogilvy, the 2006 U.S. Open champion, finished on 21-under-par for 49 points in the Modified Stableford format on the Montreux course.

American Justin Hicks claimed second place on 44 points, with compatriots Jonathan Byrd and John Huh equal third on 37 points.

Ogilvy, 37, collected $540,000 for his eighth PGA Tour victory, his first since 2010 when he also won the Australian Open.

He also earned a late invitation to next week’s PGA Championship.