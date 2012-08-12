Kiawah's par-fives prove costly for Scott

Adam Scott of Australia lines up a putt on the seventh hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina (Reuters) - Adam Scott, eager to gain major redemption after his stunning British Open collapse, was frustrated by missed opportunities on the par-fives in the weather-delayed third round at the PGA Championship.

One of 26 players who had to complete the round on Sunday morning at Kiawah Island, the 32-year-old Australian bogeyed both the 11th and 16th on the way to a level-par 70.

He covered the more difficult back nine in two-over 38 to finish at three-under 213, four strokes behind pacesetting Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy.

“I played well again, just a couple errors on the par-fives,” Scott told reporters after a round that included four birdies in a sizzling outward nine.

”I was in good position, but a couple of poor shots and I ended up making six from a position I should be making four.

“It’s put me a little bit behind the eight-ball starting this afternoon. I‘m going to have to play very well and make some putts.”

Adam Scott (L) of Australia looks over the eighth hole with caddie Steve Williams during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Scott, who squandered a four-shot lead with four holes to play in last month’s British Open at Royal Lytham, had steeled himself for a grueling last day at Kiawah where he will end up playing 27 holes.

”This afternoon is the last round of a major in contention,“ said the world number seven who has yet to win his first major title. ”To have a good round and try and win requires mental toughness.

“You know, the 27 is not a big deal, but this afternoon as it comes down to the back nine, especially at this golf course, is going to require everyone’s skill to be at their best.”

Asked if he had changed his playing strategy because of the relatively calm early conditions on Saturday, Scott replied: ”I just played the way I thought the course needed to be played.

”There wasn’t much change, maybe just off the 13th tee where I wasn’t planning on hitting an iron off that tee this week, and today I did. I hit a poor one, but I made four.

“It was just a couple of errors on the par-fives ... and I didn’t make the six-foot putts that I’ve been making all week. I’ve got to make them this afternoon.”