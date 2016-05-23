Golf: Langer continues senior dominance with runaway major win

(Reuters) - German Bernhard Langer continued his dominance of senior golf when he birdied the final three holes for a six-shot victory at the Regions Tradition in Alabama on Sunday.

The evergreen 58-year-old German shrugged off a slow start to the final round to claim the first of the year's five designated major championships on the 50-and-over Champions Tour.

Langer started the day with lead of four strokes and, after a quiet front-nine, caught fire on the back side with five birdies for a closing five-under-par 67 on the Greystone course in Birmingham.

He finished at 17-under 271 for his six career senior major, and now trails only Jack Nickalus (eight) and Hale Irwin (seven)on the all-time list. "It’s hard to put into words the amazing feeling to win, but to win majors means that much more," Langer told reporters after his 27th victory on the Champions Tour.

His latest win was hardly a surprise. Just last month he was only two strokes from the lead going into the final round of the Masters at Augusta National, though his quest to become the oldest player to win a regular major disappeared with a closing 79.

"We’re out here (on the Champions Tour) knowing the clock is ticking and trying to make the most of it," he said.

John Daly, playing in just his second senior event, tied for 15th at five-under, a shot better than Colin Montgomerie. American Kenny Perry held the lead after the first two rounds but faded to equal 23rd with 74-77 on the weekend. Langer will not have to wait long for a crack at another major, with the Senior PGA Championship coming up this week in Michigan.

It is the only senior major Langer has failed to capture and with a win there he would become the only senior player to seize all five. "I’m blessed with good health, reasonable technique and solid mind," Langer said.

"I’m very fortunate to have won four of the majors and maybe I can win a fifth. Who knows? We’ll see."