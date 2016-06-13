FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Langer wins senior major for third straight year
#Sports News
June 12, 2016 / 10:50 PM / a year ago

Langer wins senior major for third straight year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 10, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Bernhard Langer acknowledges the crowd as he walks to the 18th green during the final round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid

(Reuters) - Bernhard Langer sank a 12-foot par putt at the final hole to record a one-stroke victory at the Senior Players Championship in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The German's effort caught the right edge of the cup and almost lipped out before dropping for his third consecutive victory in a tournament deemed a major on the 50-and-over Champions Tour.

Langer carded a closing 73 in strong winds to finish on one-over 281, with Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez (68) and American Joe Durant (68) equal second on 282.

"I never made a putt all day. That's the only putt I made," the 58-year-old Langer told the Golf Channel after clinching his seventh senior major and his 28th victory on the Champions Tour.

Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Tony Jimenez

