Golf: Play suspended for the day at Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina (Reuters) - Third-round play at the PGA Championship was abandoned for the day on Saturday with 26 players yet to finish following an earlier suspension due to the threat of lightning.

The players were called off the course at 4:50 p.m. as thunderous storm clouds closed in on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island and the decision to halt the action for the day was taken nearly two hours later.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, after nine holes, and Fijian Vijay Singh, after seven, held a share of the lead at six under with Australia’s Adam Scott alone in third, at five under after nine.

Four-times champion Tiger Woods, joint leader overnight with Singh and Swede Carl Pettersson, bogeyed three of his first seven holes to slip five strokes off the pace.

The third round will resume at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday with the final round scheduled to begin at 11:44 a.m. with the players teeing off from the first and 10th holes in groups of three.

The final group was expected to tee off at 1:45 p.m., organizers said.