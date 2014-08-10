FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Play set to resume after delay of nearly two hours
August 10, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Play set to resume after delay of nearly two hours

Mark Lamport-Stokes

2 Min Read

LOUISVILLE Kentucky (Reuters) - PGA Championship play was set to resume at 2:40 p.m. (1840 GMT) on Sunday after a weather delay of just under two hours due to water-logged conditions in the final round.

The action was halted just before noon local time as heavy rain swept across the par-71 layout at Valhalla Golf Club, leaving rivers of water on several fairways and pools covering many greens.

That suspension came a little more than two hours before overnight leader Rory McIlroy was scheduled to tee off and ground crews swiftly moved in with squeegees in a mop-up operation.

However, roughly an inch of rain had saturated the course and further thunderstorms have been forecast for later in the day, setting up the likelihood of a Monday finish to the year’s final major.

Northern Irishman McIlroy, hunting his fourth major title and second in a row, held a one-stroke advantage overnight at 13-under-par 200 and his tee time for the final round has now been pushed back to 4:19 p.m (2019 GMT).

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry

