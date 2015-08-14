Play suspended for the day at PGA Championship

Aug 14, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; Jason Day hits out of a bunker on the 6th hole during the second round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

KOHLER, Wisconsin (Reuters) - Play was abandoned for the day in the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday due to the threat of lightning in the area at Whistling Straits.

When the siren sounded at 6.28 pm EDT (2228 GMT) to halt the action, Australians Jason Day and Matt Jones were both out on the course and leading the tournament at nine under par.

Less than half an hour later as strong winds and heavy rain swept across the course, officials said play had been called off for the day and that the year’s fourth and final major would resume at 7 a.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Saturday.

World number five Day, still seeking a first major title after several close calls, had completed 14 holes and Jones 12.

English world number six Justin Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion, was a further stroke back with just one hole remaining.

Swede David Lingmerth held the clubhouse lead at seven under after carding a two-under 70. Also at seven under were Americans Harris English, after 15 holes, and Tony Finau, after 13.