Tiger, pushing 40, has never heard of Wyndham co-leader
August 22, 2015 / 12:30 AM / 2 years ago

Tiger, pushing 40, has never heard of Wyndham co-leader

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods shared the halfway lead at the Wyndham Championship on Friday with a guy he has never heard of, let alone one he would recognize in a police lineup.

PGA Tour rookie Tom Hoge, born in North Carolina but raised in sparsely-populated North Dakota, earned a third-round pairing with the 14-times major champion at Sedgefield.

Asked by a reporter if he would recognize Hoge (pronounced Ho-Gee), Woods elicited roars of laughter when he responded: “No, I wouldn‘t. What is it, or him. I don’t know.”

Told that Hoge was the co-leader, Woods admitted he knew nothing about his fellow competitor, nor many of the other young players on tour.

Woods, who turns 40 in December, said he was far more familiar with the players on the over-50 Champions Tour.

”There are so many guys out here I don’t know,“ he said. ”You go up and down the range, they’re all early 20s.

“It’s funny, because I look at the Champions Tour leaderboard and I know every one of those guys, because I played against them. Most of the guys that I grew up playing with, they’re on the other tour now.”

In barely 10 years, Woods will be too, if he is interested.

Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
