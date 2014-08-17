FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tringale disqualifies himself from PGA Championship
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 17, 2014 / 2:50 AM / 3 years ago

Tringale disqualifies himself from PGA Championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

February 16, 2014; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Cameron Tringale hits from the second hole tee during the final round of the Northern Trust Open at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports - RTX18YFP

(Reuters) - Almost a week after finishing the PGA Championship, American Cameron Tringale has asked to be disqualified from the tournament after he signed an incorrect scorecard.

Tringale had tied for 33rd last Sunday at Valhalla in Kentucky, but on Saturday said he thought he had missed the ball altogether on a tap-in putt during the final round.

“While approaching the hole to tap in my three-inch bogey putt, the putter swung over the ball prior to tapping in,” he said in a statement.

Tringale had notified the PGA of America of his concern and asked to be disqualified.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Greensboro, North Carolina

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.