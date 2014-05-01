Trump awarded first major with 2022 PGA Championship

Real estate developer Donald Trump attends a news conference with the PGA in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Two days after acquiring the iconic British Open venue Turnberry, American billionaire Donald Trump was awarded his first major on Thursday with the announcement of the site of the 2022 PGA Championship.

The last of the year’s four majors, the PGA Championship will be staged at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey in 2022, the PGA of America said in a statement.

”When you get acknowledged to have one of the majors, any one of the majors, but having the PGA is a very, very big deal,“ Trump said on a conference call. ”It’s very important to me.

“Many of you know the tremendous success we’ve had at Trump National Bedminster. It’s a special place, it’s a special location and I have no doubt that it will be one of your great championships. It’s an honor that we are working together.”

Trump National in Bedminster joins an impressive list of future PGA Championship venues, with this year’s edition to be played at Valhalla Golf Club Louisville, Kentucky.

The 2015 PGA Championship will be held at Whistling Straits with Baltusrol following in 2016, Quail Hollow Club (2017), Bellerive Country Club (2018) and Bethpage Black (2019).

The 2020 and 2021 venues have yet to be decided.

Trump on Tuesday announced that he had bought the famous links course of Turnberry in Scotland for an undisclosed sum from the Dubai-based Leisurecorp.

The course has hosted the British Open four times, most recently in 2009, and is likely to be considered for future majors.