Van Pelt pulls out of Oak Hill with a hip injury
#Sports News
August 8, 2013 / 6:56 PM / in 4 years

Van Pelt pulls out of Oak Hill with a hip injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bo Van Pelt of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship PGA golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina May 5, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Chris Keane

ROCHESTER, New York (Reuters) - American Bo Van Pelt withdraw from the PGA Championship on Thursday with a hip injury after battling his way to a 10-over-par 80 in the opening round at Oak Hill Country Club.

Van Pelt, whose only PGA Tour victory came at the 2009 Milwaukee Championship, was making his eighth appearance in the season’s final major.

The 38-year-old’s best PGA Championship finish was a tie for 17th in the 2005 edition at Baltusrol.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden

