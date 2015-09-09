Oak Hill to host 2023 PGA Championship

Aug 12, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; PGA of America president Derek Sprague speaks at a press conference during a practice round for the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits -The Straits Course. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, where Jason Dufner won his first major title, will host the 2023 PGA Championship, the PGA of America said on Wednesday.

It will mark the record-tying fourth time the season’s final major returns to the Donald Ross-designed layout and the first since a then 36-year-old Dufner won by two shots in 2013.

Oak Hill is no stranger to major events, having also hosted the PGA Championship in 1980 and 2003 plus the Ryder Cup in 1995, which Europe captured with a stunning final-day comeback.

“Oak Hill’s membership and the Rochester community have always embraced major championships,” PGA of America president Derek Sprague said in a statement.

“Their enthusiasm for the game and collective spirit of hospitality is recognized in golf circles worldwide as something to behold.”

Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the only other facility to host four PGA Championships.

This year’s PGA Championship was played at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin where Australian Jason Day captured his maiden major title with a major record low of 20-under 268.

Baltusrol in New Jersey (2016), Quail Hollow in North Carolina (2017), Bellerive in Missouri (2018), Bethpage Black in New York (2019), TPC Harding Park in San Francisco (2020), Kiawah Island in South Carolina (2021) and Trump National (2022)in New Jersey have already been announced as hosts.