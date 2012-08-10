FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verplank withdraws from PGA with hip injury
August 10, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

Verplank withdraws from PGA with hip injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Scott Verplank of the U.S. watches his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 93rd PGA Championship golf tournament at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina (Reuters) - American Scott Verplank withdrew from the PGA Championship with a hip injury on Friday, half way through his second round at the Ocean Course.

Verplank shot a three-over-par 75 in his opening round but struggled badly on Friday with two double-bogeys and two bogeys as he reached the turn in six-over 42.

The 48-year-old Texan, a five-times winner on the PGA Tour, tied for fourth place in last year’s PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

