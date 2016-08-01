Factbox: PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker

Jul 31, 2016; Springfield, NJ, USA; Jimmy Walker hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the Sunday round of the 2016 PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol GC - Lower Course. Mandatory Credit: Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - American Jimmy Walker clinched the 98th PGA Championship by one shot over Australian world number one Jason Day at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey, on Sunday to compete a 2016 sweep for first-time major winners.

Born: January 16, 1979 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

BACKGROUND

* Learned the game from his father, who was a scratch golfer.

* Went on to become an All-American selection as an amateur at Baylor University in Texas.

PROFESSIONAL DAYS

* Turned professional in 2001 and made his debut on the satellite Web.com Tour at the weather-shortened Ozarks Open where he tied for 57th.

* In 2004, he became at 25 the second-youngest player to earn Web.com Tour Player of the Year honors after winning twice and finishing atop the money list with earnings of $371,346, securing his PGA Tour card in the process. Fellow American Stewart Cink was 23 when he won the award in 1999.

* Was limited to just nine events as a PGA Tour debutant in 2005 due to a neck injury he suffered in Hawaii, two days before the start of the Sony Open.

* In 2009, he made 15 of 24 cuts on the PGA Tour, highlighted by a pair of top-10 finishes, before ending the season in 125th place on the money list to retain a full exemption for 2010.

* Cemented his status as a PGA Tour player in 2011 by setting personal bests in top 10s (four), top 25s (seven), cuts made (16), FedExCup finish (50th) and money-list finish (67th).

* Produced a banner campaign on the 2013-14 PGA Tour, winning three times among his 10 top-10 finishes, earning a debut spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team and advancing to the season-ending Tour Championship for the first time.

* Maintained consistent form on the 2014-15 PGA Tour as he won two more titles (the Sony Open in Hawaii and the Texas Open) along with four other top-10s. He advanced to the lucrative FedExCup Playoffs for a sixth consecutive year, ending the season ranked 16th in the standings.

* Produced three top-10s in his first 19 starts on the 2015-16 PGA Tour before winning his first major title by one shot in the weather-interrupted PGA Championship at soggy Baltusrol in Springfield, New Jersey.

PERSONAL

* Met his wife, Erin, at a Web.com Tour event in 2004, where she was a tournament volunteer. His father-in-law, Mark Stiegemeier, was the 1975 world champion in freestyle skiing.