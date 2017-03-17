FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Golf: Masters champion Willett withdraws from Bay Hill with illness
#Sports News
March 17, 2017 / 12:59 AM / 5 months ago

Golf: Masters champion Willett withdraws from Bay Hill with illness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 3, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Danny Willett plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Danny Willett, already in mediocre form ahead of his Masters defense, suffered a potential setback when he pulled out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, citing illness on Thursday.

Willett withdrew shortly before his scheduled tee time, allowing an alternate to take his place in the field at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida.

"Really sad to withdraw," the Englishman said on Twitter.

"I've been up all night with terrible sickness. Not ideal but felt it worse ... to take spot from reserve if I wasn't able to finish."

Willett still has three weeks to hone his game for the year's first major championship.

He has played only five tournaments worldwide this year, with one finish inside the top 50 -- a tie for fifth at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine

