England's Masters winner Willett joins PGA Tour
April 18, 2016 / 11:05 PM / a year ago

England's Masters winner Willett joins PGA Tour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 10, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Danny Willett reacts after putting on the 18th green in the final round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New Masters champion Danny Willett of England has joined the PGA Tour following his triumph on Sunday at Augusta National in the year’s first major championship, the tour announced on Monday.

The 28-year-old Willett will receive a five-year exemption on the U.S. tour that runs through the 2020-21 season on the strength of his stunning three-shot victory for his maiden major.

So far in the 2015-16 season, Willett has three top-five finishes in five starts in U.S. tour events and climbed to No. 9 in the world rankings.

Willett, who has five career wins on the European Tour, has also won this season’s Dubai Desert Classic.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
