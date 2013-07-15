Teen Spieth wins John Deere Classic on fifth playoff hole

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. watches his second shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship PGA golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - Teenager Jordan Spieth won the John Deere Classic on the fifth hole of a three-man, sudden-death playoff on Sunday to become the youngest player to win on the PGA Tour since 1931.

The 19-year-old Spieth tapped in for par on the par-four 18th hole to defeat 2007 Masters champion Zach Johnson, who won the tournament last year, and Canadian David Hearn after the trio finished the regulation 72 holes tied at 19 under par.

The three players all parred the first four holes of the playoff despite having chances to win at TPC Deere Run, setting up the finish in Silvis, Illinois.

Spieth, a two-time U.S. Junior Amateur champion, became the youngest player to win on the tour since Ralph Guldahl won the Santa Monica Open 82 years ago.