Day wins first major title at PGA Championship

Aug 16, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; Jason Day plays from a bunker on the 14th hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits. Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

KOHLER, Wisconsin (Reuters) - Australia’s Jason Day held his nerve to end five years of close calls at the majors with an emotional breakthrough victory by three shots over American Jordan Spieth at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

World number five Day, two ahead of Spieth overnight, never relinquished his lead as he closed with a five-under-par 67 on a blustery afternoon of hazy sunshine at Whistling Straits to post a major record low of 20-under 268.

The previous best at a major was the 19-under total of 269 recorded by Tiger Woods when he triumphed by eight shots in the 2000 British Open at St. Andrews.

Day, 27, fended off the challenge of Spieth, who had been bidding for a rare third major victory in the same year, with four birdies in the first seven holes, followed by three more after the turn.

Spieth, the Masters and U.S. Open champion, had to settle for second place after closing with a 68, a finish that will secure him the number one ranking for the first time at the expense of Rory McIlroy.