Winners of the PGA Tour event at Firestone

(Reuters) - Winners of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio since the tournament was first held as the World Series of Golf in 1976 (U.S. unless stated):

2013 Tiger Woods

2012 Keegan Bradley

2011 Adam Scott (Australia)

2010 Hunter Mahan

2009 Woods

2008 Vijay Singh (Fiji)

2007 Woods

2006 Woods

2005 Woods

2004 Stewart Cink

2003 Darren Clarke (Britain)

2002 Craig Parry (Australia)

2001 Woods

2000 Woods

1999 Woods

1998 David Duval

1997 Greg Norman (Australia)

1996 Phil Mickelson

1995 Norman

1994 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain)

1993 Fulton Allem (South Africa)

1992 Craig Stadler

1991 Tom Purtzer

1990 Olazabal

1989 David Frost (South Africa)

1988 Mike Reid

1987 Curtis Strange

1986 Dan Pohl

1985 Roger Maltbie

1984 Denis Watson (Zimbabwe)

1983 Nick Price (Zimbabwe)

1982 Stadler

1981 Bill Rogers

1980 Tom Watson

1979 Lon Hinkle

1978 Gil Morgan

1977 Lanny Wadkins

1976 Jack Nicklaus