FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Woodland pulls out of PGA Championship with neck problem
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 13, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

Woodland pulls out of PGA Championship with neck problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jul 17, 2015; St Andrews, SCT; Gary Woodland discusses the line of his second shot on the ninth hole with caddie Tony Navaro during the second round of the 144th Open Championship at St Andrews - Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

KOHLER, Wisconsin (Reuters) - Long-hitting American Gary Woodland withdrew from the PGA Championship before the start of the opening round on Thursday due to “neck issues”, organizers said.

Woodland, the world number 37 and a twice winner on the PGA Tour, has been replaced in the field at Whistling Straits by Swede Carl Pettersson.

It will be Pettersson’s 10th appearance in the year’s final major, his best finish a tie for third at Kiawah Island in 2012.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.