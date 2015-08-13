Woodland pulls out of PGA Championship with neck problem

Jul 17, 2015; St Andrews, SCT; Gary Woodland discusses the line of his second shot on the ninth hole with caddie Tony Navaro during the second round of the 144th Open Championship at St Andrews - Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

KOHLER, Wisconsin (Reuters) - Long-hitting American Gary Woodland withdrew from the PGA Championship before the start of the opening round on Thursday due to “neck issues”, organizers said.

Woodland, the world number 37 and a twice winner on the PGA Tour, has been replaced in the field at Whistling Straits by Swede Carl Pettersson.

It will be Pettersson’s 10th appearance in the year’s final major, his best finish a tie for third at Kiawah Island in 2012.