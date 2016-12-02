Woods' swing 'ineffective', says ex PGA Tour winner Chamblee

Sep 28, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Team USA vice-captain Tiger Woods walks the 10th green during the practice round for the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods might have earned plaudits from some with his return to competition at the Hero World Challenge on Thursday, but one former player was unimpressed with the 14-time major winner's swing.

Brandel Chamblee was scathing in his assessment of Woods' swing, predicting that the former world number one will continue to struggle unless he tweaks his swing.

Refusing to cut Woods much slack after a 15-month-plus injury-enforced break, former PGA Tour winner Chamblee said "rust" was the wrong word to use.

"I'm going to call it an ineffective move that he's got because he's going to continue to struggle if he continues to have his right elbow drop straight down and behind him," Chamblee said on Golf Channel after Woods recorded two late double-bogeys for a one-over-par 73 on the Albany course in The Bahamas.

"The golf swing from face-on may look good but when you look at it much, much closer and pay attention to what his right elbow is doing, it cannot drag behind you without (you) making a number of compensating moves that puts the golf swing very reliant on timing and flipping.

"In addition to his elbow dropping behind him, his right hip is not moving towards the target as he comes into impact. It's moving up, which in my opinion will further exacerbate the problem with his back."

Chamblee was also not impressed with Woods' chipping and pitching technique.

"Go back to a time he was best in the world," the 54-year-old said. "He was just brilliant, equal to Seve (Ballesteros).

"Look at how much steeper he is. His body is right on top of the shot."