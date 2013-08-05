Factbox: Bridgestone Invitational winner Tiger Woods

(Reuters) - Statbox on Tiger Woods after the 37-year-old American won his 79th PGA Tour title at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio on Sunday:

* His 79th victory on the PGA Tour came in his 290th career start.

* Leaves him just three shy of matching Sam Snead’s record of 82 career wins on the U.S. circuit.

* It was Woods’ eighth victory at Firestone, equaling the record he already shared with Snead for most wins in a single PGA Tour event. Snead won the Greater Greensboro Open eight times while Woods clinched his eighth Arnold Palmer Invitational title earlier this year.

* With his victory at Firestone, Woods landed his fifth PGA Tour title of the year - the 10th time he has posted at least five wins in a single season on the U.S. circuit.

* His Bridgestone Invitational win also earned him the 18th World Golf Championships (WGC) title of his career in his 42nd start.

* Woods’ Firestone victory was the 13th PGA Tour win of his career in the state of Ohio.

* It is the 20th time he has won his final PGA Tour start before a major, with the 2013 PGA Championship set to take place at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York from August 8-11. On four of those previous 19 occasions, he went on to win the major, most recently at the 2007 PGA Championship.

* Woods, a four-time PGA Championship winner, will be bidding at Oak Hill for his 15th major title, having not clinched one of golf’s four big events since the 2008 U.S. Open.