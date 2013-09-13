Steaming Woods docked two shots at BMW Championship

Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits from the second tee during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at the Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Illinois, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

LAKE FOREST, Illinois (Reuters) - A fuming Tiger Woods refused to speak to reporters following his second round at the BMW Championship on Friday after he was penalized two shots due to his ball moving on his opening hole.

The infringement occurred on the par-four first at Conway Farms Golf Club where Woods struck his second shot over the back of the green, then tried to remove a loose impediment before playing his third.

Though Woods felt his ball had only oscillated before he ran up a double-bogey six there, video footage later proved that it had shifted position and his score was amended to a quadruple eight.

The infraction came to light as Woods was playing either his third or fourth hole of the day and the American world number one went on to card a one-over-par 72, ending the round seven strokes off the tournament lead.

Slugger White, the PGA Tour’s vice president of rules and competition, advised Woods not to sign his card until he had viewed the video footage himself.

Tiger Woods of the U.S. is seen on the first hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at the Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Illinois, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

“I told him not to turn it in until I talked to him, and he looked at it, and clearly felt like the ball just oscillated,” White told reporters. “It’s pretty clear that the ball did move.”

Asked how Woods had initially reacted when told of his two-stroke penalty, White replied: “He was a little disbelieving. How’s that?”

A disgruntled Woods, who posted a four-under total of 138 after 36 holes in the third of the PGA Tour’s four FedExCup playoff events, swiftly left the scoring area, then marched past reporters before heading off to the locker room.

”Tiger evidently hit it over the green and was moving some loose impediments,“ White said of the infringement at the first. ”He had a pretty large loose impediment behind his ball, which he moved, was no problem at all.

”And there was a little stick of some sort kind of next to his ball, and when he rolled that, the ball in fact moved. He knew there was movement there, but was very adamant that it oscillated, it stayed there.

“But this video was at the site, and the ball did, in fact, move. So in that situation, had he put the ball back it would have been a one-stroke penalty. He didn‘t, so he gets a two-stroke penalty.”