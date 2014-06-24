Woods back faster to benefit his charity foundation

Tiger Woods tees off from the 7th hole during the first round of the WGC - Cadillac Championship golf tournament at TPC Blue Monster at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods’ recovery from back surgery was quicker than expected but he said he probably would not have returned at this week’s Quicken Loans National event in Maryland unless it benefited his charity foundation.

“If this wasn’t the foundation and the impact that we can have on kids, I probably would not,” the 14-times major winner told reporters at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda on Tuesday about ending his three-month absence.

“Our goal was the British Open (next month). I healed extremely fast thanks to my physios and my nutrition. All the different things that we did...have allowed me to get to this point.”

Woods said he did not think he was coming back too soon.

“I‘m going to get stronger as time goes on,” he said, “the risk is minimal.”