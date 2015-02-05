FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tiger pulls out of Torrey Pines after 11 holes
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 5, 2015 / 10:40 PM / 3 years ago

Tiger pulls out of Torrey Pines after 11 holes

Ben Everill

1 Min Read

Feb 5, 2015; La Jolla, CA, USA; Tiger Woods reaches for his back after his drive on the 15th during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Co. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

LA JOLLA, California (Reuters) - Former world number one Tiger Woods withdrew from the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Thursday after 11 holes, having appeared to suffer discomfort with his back.

Woods, coming off his worst score as a professional at the Phoenix Open last week, had been favoring his back throughout his round after being forced to sit and wait out a lengthy fog delay.

The 14-times major winner, who continued to struggle with his swing and short game, was two over par on the North course when he decided to pull out.

Woods was not overly concerned with his less-than-stellar showing in the pre-tournament pro-am competition on Wednesday, saying instead he was focused on peaking in time for the April 9-12 Masters.

Editing by Larry Fine/Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.