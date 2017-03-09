Baseball: U.S. top Colombia in 10, Cuba edge Australia
Pitching dominated a tense 3-2 U.S. win over Colombia in Miami on Friday, settled by a 10th-inning, walk-off single by Adam Jones that ignited an emotional celebration by the Americans.
Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.
The news comes one month before the first major championship of 2017, the Masters at Augusta National.
"Unfortunately, due to ongoing rest and rehabilitation on my back, I won't be able to play in this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational," Woods, 41, said on his website (tigerwoods.com).
"I'm especially disappointed because I wanted to be at Bay Hill to help honor Arnold."
This will be the first staging of the PGA Tour event at Bay Hill in Orlando since Palmer died last September.
The 14-times major champion Woods, who has hardly played since major back surgery in 2015, gave no indication on when he might return to competition.
"Presently, I have no timetable for my return to golf, but my treatments are continuing and going well," he said.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Angelique Kerber, who will reclaim the world number one ranking on Monday, breezed to a 6-2 6-1 second-round victory over fellow German Andrea Petkovic at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.
Canadian Adam Hadwin has already broken 60 on the PGA Tour, and now he stands on the verge of his first victory after taking a four-stroke third-round lead at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Saturday.